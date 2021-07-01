Elsa makes landfall along north Florida Gulf coast with 65 mph winds

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Florida's northern Gulf coast Wednesday morning in Taylor County.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have expired for most of the Tampa Bay Area.

ELSA | A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for our coastline. A Tropical storm watch continues for inland coastal counties. Tropical storm conditions likely in the next 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZQJjxP3cZt — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) July 5, 2021

The tornado watch for our area has expired as of 8 a.m.

The NHC said in its 11 a.m. update that Elsa is about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The system is moving north at 14 mph.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties until 2 p.m.

Now that it has made landfall, the storm should then move across the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States through Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Sunday evening, President Biden declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Help will be given to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures in the counties of Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season. According to the NHC, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* West coast of Florida from the Middle of Longboat Key to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * West coast of Florida from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West coast of Florida from south of Chassahowitzka to the Middle of Longboat Key

* West coast of Florida north of the Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

* Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

