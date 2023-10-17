Watch Now
Area of low pressure likely to form into named storm this week

Posted at 6:35 AM, Oct 17, 2023
Hurricane forecasters are watching an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic that's likely to form into the next named system.

The National Hurricane Center said formation chances are 50% through the next two days and 70% through the next seven days.

The area of low pressure is currently about midway between the Windward Islands and the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said it's likely to become a tropical depression as it moves westward over the next few days.
The next storm name on this year's list is Tammy.

