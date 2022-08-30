Area of low-pressure in Atlantic likely to develop this week: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression later this week.

The system is currently hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Formation chances are currently 50% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

If the system does develop into a named storm, it would be Danielle, the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season.

The season ends on November 30. So far this season, they have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa. It's forecast for gradual development and could become a "short-lived" tropical depression, the NHC said.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday.

Formations chances for that system are currently 20% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.