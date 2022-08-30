Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Area of low-pressure in Atlantic likely to develop this week: NHC

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Atlantic outlook August 30
Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 09:06:05-04

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression later this week.

The system is currently hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Formation chances are currently 50% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

If the system does develop into a named storm, it would be Danielle, the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season.

The season ends on November 30. So far this season, they have been no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa. It's forecast for gradual development and could become a "short-lived" tropical depression, the NHC said.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday.

Formations chances for that system are currently 20% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018