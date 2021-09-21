90% chance disturbance in Atlantic develops over the next 48 hours

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has high chances over the next two days.

The NHC says the system has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next five days.

The NHC says the system, currently a tropical wave, is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verda Islands.

"Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within a day or two while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean," the NHC outlook said.

If the system develops into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Sam — the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 storm season.