60% chance tropical wave in eastern Atlantic develops this week

Hurricane forecasters said the wave could become a tropical depression by the weekend
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 11, 2023
Hurricane forecasters are watching two areas in the Atlantic for possible development, with one likely to develop this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic has a 60% chance of developing over the next week. Forecasters said it could form into a tropical depression by the weekend.

The wave is between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. It's moving west-northwest at 15-20 miles an hour.

The other system forecasters are monitoring has lower formation chances. The NHC puts development chances for the area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands at 10% over the next week.
The NHC said development is unlikely before the area merges with a tropical wave to its east over the next couple of days.

The next storm name on this year's list is Nigel.

