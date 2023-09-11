60% chance tropical wave in eastern Atlantic develops this week

Hurricane forecasters are watching two areas in the Atlantic for possible development, with one likely to develop this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic has a 60% chance of developing over the next week. Forecasters said it could form into a tropical depression by the weekend.

The wave is between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. It's moving west-northwest at 15-20 miles an hour.

The other system forecasters are monitoring has lower formation chances. The NHC puts development chances for the area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands at 10% over the next week.

The NHC said development is unlikely before the area merges with a tropical wave to its east over the next couple of days.

The next storm name on this year's list is Nigel.