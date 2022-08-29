50% chance area of low-pressure in Atlantic forms over next 2 days; NHC monitors 3 other systems

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four different systems in the tropics, with one in the Atlantic likely to form over the next few days.

The NHC said a broad area of low pressure over the central Atlantic is forecast to develop over the next several days. The NHC said it's likely to become a tropical depression later in the week.

Current formation chances for the system are 50% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

NHC forecasters are also monitoring three other systems in the tropics, which currently have low formation chances.

The first is a small area of low pressure that's about 600 miles east of Bermuda. The NHC said it's likely to dissipate by the middle of the week.

Formation chances for that system are 10% over the next two days and the next five days.

The second is a tropical wave which is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Monday or Monday night. The NHC said some gradual development is possible as it moves westward across the far eastern Atlantic.

Formation chances for that system are 10% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days.

The final system currently being monitored is a trough of low pressure that could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle of the week. The NHC said conditions support some slow development.

Formation chances for that system are 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.