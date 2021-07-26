Heat advisory issued for multiple counties; heat indices up to 110°F Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for multiple Tampa Bay area counties until 6 p.m. Monday.

The included counties are:



Polk

Hardee

Highlands

DeSoto

Inland Hillsborough

Inland Manatee

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but the heat index is expected to climb to between 108-100°F at times.

WEATHER ALERTS | Click here keep up with the latest local weather alerts

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.