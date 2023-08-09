Heat advisory issued for 3rd day in a row, feels-like temps up to 112°F

A heat advisory is in place Wednesday across the Tampa Bay area as the heat index is forecast to be up to 112°F at times.
The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.
The advisory is the third in a row. The heat index will make it feel like it's 104°F as early as 10 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.
The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the following counties:
- Citrus
- DeSoto
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Manatee
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
The NWS said heat index values forecast and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.
The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.