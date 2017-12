The chance for fog in the morning with warm and sunny afternoons will continue through the weekend. Lows will mainly be in the 60s with highs near 80.

A cold front looks to drop temperatures back a few degrees for Christmas afternoon, but a warm up quickly follows. We may see a few brief light showers Christmas day as the front pushes south, but most areas will remain dry and the afternoon will be cooler and less humid for all.



INTERACTIVE RADAR