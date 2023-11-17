Mostly cloudy skies today. We'll see a few showers along with areas of mist and drizzle around early. Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun during the afternoon today. A pop-up shower or two is possible with any breaks of sun. Highs will reach into the upper 70s to around 80. Sunny and dry weather will be here for both weekend days.
Forecast: Working our way toward sunshine
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:46 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 05:36:36-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.