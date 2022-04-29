Forecast: Wet afternoons this weekend

Watch
Drying out overnight with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy start to Saturday. Rain and storms will start to develop around noon and become more widespread through the afternoon before tapering off after sunset. This pattern continues through Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s. Lows mainly in the 60s.

