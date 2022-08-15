A typical summertime west to east flow today. Showers and storms will be more likely along the coast in the first half of the day with more coverage in the early to mid- afternoon inland. Only 30% coverage at the peak allowing enough dry hours to make it into the upper 80s to low 90s.
Forecast: West to east moving rain chances
Posted at 4:50 AM, Aug 15, 2022
