A cold front arrives Saturday with a few showers and storms. It won't be a washout but some rain is likely. Sunday, temps will struggle to climb back up to the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering morning showers.
Forecast: Weekend cold front brings showers and cool temps
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 17, 2023
