Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 17, 2022

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with a shower or storm possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Humidity takes a big drop beginning Tuesday. ABC Action Weather 24/7

Interactive Radar

7-day forecast

Hurricane Center

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.