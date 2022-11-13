A weak cold front arrives Sunday with a few showers. Most of us do not see the rain with this one. Rain chances are only around 20%. Temperatures will reach the low 70s north of I-4, mid to upper 70s along I-4, with low 80s to the south.
Forecast: Weak cold front arrives Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 19:06:46-05
