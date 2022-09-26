Forecast: Watching Ian

Typical sun and storms today as we monitor Ian. Most of Tuesday is looking typical for this time of year as well.

Based on Ian's current path, winds may begin to pick up and become gusty by Tuesday night, then reach Tropical Storm levels on Wednesday and relax by late Thursday. The strongest winds will be felt along the coast.

Coastal flooding due to storm surge as well as inland flooding is a possibility with coastal counties and flood prone areas at the highest risk.

Conditions will improve through the afternoon and evening on Thursday although we may still have a rainy Friday.