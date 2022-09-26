Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Watching Ian

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
WFTS - ABC Action News
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 8:59 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 08:59:57-04

Typical sun and storms today as we monitor Ian. Most of Tuesday is looking typical for this time of year as well.

Based on Ian's current path, winds may begin to pick up and become gusty by Tuesday night, then reach Tropical Storm levels on Wednesday and relax by late Thursday. The strongest winds will be felt along the coast.

Coastal flooding due to storm surge as well as inland flooding is a possibility with coastal counties and flood prone areas at the highest risk.

Conditions will improve through the afternoon and evening on Thursday although we may still have a rainy Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo