Mostly sunny skies early with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be turning around from out of the south by the afternoon and warmer and more humid air will return. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 70s. Expect 60s overnight and the low 80s for Friday afternoon.
Forecast: Warmer weather returns this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 05:21:26-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.