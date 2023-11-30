Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Warmer weather returns this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies early with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be turning around from out of the south by the afternoon and warmer and more humid air will return. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 70s. Expect 60s overnight and the low 80s for Friday afternoon.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 05:21:26-05

Mostly sunny skies early with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be turning around from out of the south by the afternoon and warmer and more humid air will return. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 70s. Expect 60s overnight and the low 80s for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo