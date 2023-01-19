Mostly sunny and cool early. Stronger southwest breezes will move in during the afternoon keeping areas west of I-75 in the 70s. East of I-75, away from the sea breeze, highs will reach the low to mid-80s. A few showers are possible along the coast this evening as a weak front moves in.
Forecast: Warmer temps, stronger breezes
Posted at 4:23 AM, Jan 19, 2023
