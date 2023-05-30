Watch Now
Forecast: Warm temps with higher humidity

Summer weather will return to the area over the next 24 hours. We'll see lots of sct'd clouds today with higher humidity. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90. There will be a 10% chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.
Posted at 4:38 AM, May 30, 2023
