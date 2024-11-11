Forecast: Warm & sunny Veterans Day

Look for warm and sunny weather on this Veterans Day.

We'll start Veterans Day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Other than a few sct'd clouds, the morning will be quiet and dry.

Temperatures will warm very quickly during the morning hours. By 10am most places will be above 80 degrees and continue to warm into the mid and upper-80s by afternoon. The once exception will be at the beach where a sea breeze is likely to develop keeping temperatures in the low 80s.

Warm and mostly dry weather lasts through Wednesday. Look for a cold front to move through our area late Wednesday into Thursday setting us up for a cooler and drier weekend.