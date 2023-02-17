Watch Now
Forecast: Warm & sunny day, evening showers possible

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, breezy at times, and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s except the coast where temps will stay in the 70s. We'll see a cold front approach this evening with a few showers. Breezy overnight and early Saturday behind the front.
Posted at 4:36 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 04:36:38-05

