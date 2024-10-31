Forecast: Warm Halloween

Happy Halloween!

Nothing spooky about the forecast for our area today.

We'll start clear and dry with temperatures in the 60s. Skies will remain sunny through the morning with temperatures warming into the mid-80s by the middle of the afternoon, a bit warmer than you'd expect for this time of year. There will be a nice east breeze throughout the day that will make it feel more comfortable at times. Humidity levels this afternoon will also be a bit lower than yesterday, making it feel a bit more comfy too.

Trick-or-treat weather is looking nice this evening. Temperatures will start in the low 80s for the younger kids and then fall back into the upper 70s for any of the older kids that may still be out past sunset. That nice east breeze will continue to make it feel comfy with a few sct'd clouds overhead. There is technically a chance for a quick shower but those rain chances are 10% or less in most spots.

Overnight we'll see temps fall back into the 60s with another warm and partly sunny afternoon on Friday.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!