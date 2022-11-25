After another start with patchy fog, we will see more sun through the afternoon and slightly warmer temps. Very low chances for rain today. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows overnight in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Forecast: Warm and humid this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:25 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 05:25:49-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.