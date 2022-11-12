Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday, we'll see a few showers in the morning as a weak cold front moves through. Temps Sunday afternoon with range from the low 70s north, to the low 80s south.
Forecast: Warm and dry today, cooler with a front Sunday
Posted at 7:55 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 07:55:33-05
