Forecast: Warm and dry today, cooler with a front Sunday

Warm and dry Saturday
Posted at 7:55 AM, Nov 12, 2022
Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday, we'll see a few showers in the morning as a weak cold front moves through. Temps Sunday afternoon with range from the low 70s north, to the low 80s south.

