Forecast: Unusually chilly day

Unusually chilly temperatures all day today with highs only in the 50s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies all day. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible though most will remain dry. Overnight we'll see the coldest temperatures since last winter with most places falling to the 40s with 30s widespread north of Tampa.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 06:02:05-05

