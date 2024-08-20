Forecast: Typical August rain returns
More typical August weather returns today. We'll see plenty of humidity around and a very warm start in the 80s close to the coast this morning. Sct'd showers will be impacting coastal areas as the sun rises and will continue through the first half of the day before moving east of I-75 late in the day. Highs will reach around 90.
