Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Tracking Idalia

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 11:56 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 23:56:42-04

Tracking Idalia

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo