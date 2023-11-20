Watch Now
Forecast: Thanksgiving week starts sunny and warm

Fog possible well east of I-75 this morning. This will lift by mid-morning and everyone will see mostly sunny skies today. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid-80s except the upper 70s right along the coast. The warm and dry weather will last into Tuesday.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 05:13:21-05

