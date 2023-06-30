Near-record highs today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will remain below 10%. Temps may reach record levels again on Saturday and drop by a couple of degrees on Sunday.
Forecast: Temps near record levels today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 04:30:37-04
