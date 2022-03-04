Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Temperatures reach near-record highs

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and very warm today with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Mostly sunny and warm through the weekend with highs in the upper-80s both weekend days. Each day through Monday will see temperatures near record highs.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:50 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 04:50:19-05

Mostly sunny and very warm today with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Mostly sunny and warm through the weekend with highs in the upper-80s both weekend days. Each day through Monday will see temperatures near record highs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018