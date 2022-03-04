Mostly sunny and very warm today with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Mostly sunny and warm through the weekend with highs in the upper-80s both weekend days. Each day through Monday will see temperatures near record highs.
Forecast: Temperatures reach near-record highs
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:50 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 04:50:19-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.