Forecast: Sunshine returns later today

Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 06:59:36-05

Expect a decrease in cloud cover today with sunshine expected this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, frost and freeze conditions are expected as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s inland and north of I-4.

