Mostly sunny and warm today. We'll start with temps in the 50s and 60s early along with some patchy fog. That fog will fade away by 9 am and leave us with sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s at the coast with low to mid-80s more likely farther east away from the beaches.
Forecast: Sunny with continued warm temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:55 AM, Dec 08, 2022
