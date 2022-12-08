Forecast: Sunny with continued warm temps

Watch Now
Patchy fog in a couple spots this morning with temperatures in the 60s and even 50s in a few spots. We'll see sunshine this afternoon and highs in the low 80s this afternoon.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Dec 08, 2022
Mostly sunny and warm today. We'll start with temps in the 50s and 60s early along with some patchy fog. That fog will fade away by 9 am and leave us with sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s at the coast with low to mid-80s more likely farther east away from the beaches.

