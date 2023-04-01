Expect another tranquil weather day Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s along the coast, with upper 80s and lower 90s inland. Record highs are expected next week for our inland spots as highs surge into the mid 90s.
Forecast: Sunny weather continues Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 19:06:13-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.