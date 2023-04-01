Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny weather continues Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny Sunday ahead
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 01, 2023
Expect another tranquil weather day Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s along the coast, with upper 80s and lower 90s inland. Record highs are expected next week for our inland spots as highs surge into the mid 90s.

