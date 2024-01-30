Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sunny skies with milder temps

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies today with lighter winds and milder temperatures. The morning will start chilly in the 40s but by midday most towns will reach around 60 degrees and then continue to warm into the low and mid-60s by mid-afternoon.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 04:45:05-05

Mostly sunny skies today with lighter winds and milder temperatures. The morning will start chilly in the 40s but by midday, most towns will reach around 60 degrees and then continue to warm into the low and mid-60s by mid-afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo