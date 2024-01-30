Mostly sunny skies today with lighter winds and milder temperatures. The morning will start chilly in the 40s but by midday, most towns will reach around 60 degrees and then continue to warm into the low and mid-60s by mid-afternoon.
Forecast: Sunny skies with milder temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jan 30, 2024
