Forecast: Sunny, dry and breezy

Cooler weather around the region today behind a cold front that moved by on Monday. We'll see highs in the 70s north of I-4 and low to mid-80s farther south. Low humidity combined with this strong breeze will push fire dangers higher this afternoon so avoid outdoor burning as any fires will spread quickly today.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Apr 19, 2022
