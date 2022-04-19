Watch
Forecast: Sunny, dry and breezy

WFTS - ABC Action News
Posted at 5:03 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 05:03:22-04

Cooler weather around the region today behind a cold front that moved by on Monday. We'll see highs in the 70s north of I-4 and low to mid-80s farther south. Low humidity combined with this strong breeze will push fire dangers higher this afternoon so avoid outdoor burning as any fires will spread quickly today.

