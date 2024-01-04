Forecast: Sunny and mild today

A few sct'd clouds early this morning with temperatures in the 50s. We'll see the clouds clear and sunny skies develop this afternoon as highs climb into the 60s. Expect chilly weather overnight with lows in the 40s. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid-70s.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 05:01:50-05
