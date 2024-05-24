Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny and hot, rain unlikely

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and hot today. Beach temperatures will stay in the upper 80s while those away from the coast warm into the low to mid-90s. Rain is not expected today and rain coverage will stay very low through the holiday weekend.
Posted at 5:07 AM, May 24, 2024
