Mostly sunny and hot today. Beach temperatures will stay in the upper 80s while those away from the coast warm into the low to mid-90s. Rain is not expected today and rain coverage will stay very low through the holiday weekend.
Forecast: Sunny and hot, rain unlikely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 05:07:01-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.