Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sunny and colder

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 22:43:07-05

Sunny and much colder

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo