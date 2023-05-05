Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sunny and a little warmer today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny with low humidity today. Temperatures will start in the 60s early and warm into the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. No rain popping up this afternoon but a few pop-ups are possible each afternoon over the weekend.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 04:49:27-04

Mostly sunny with low humidity today. Temperatures will start in the 60s early and warm into the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. No rain popping up this afternoon but a few pop-ups are possible each afternoon over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo