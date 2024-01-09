Mostly cloudy, warm and windy this morning with a few showers. A strong to severe area of thunderstorms will move through central Florida this afternoon clearing out by the evening. Temps before the rain will reach to the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for cooler and drier weather to arrive for Wednesday.
Forecast: Strong afternoon storms likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jan 09, 2024
