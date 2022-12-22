Forecast: Strong afternoon storms

After the fog mixes out, clouds will remain through the day. Afternoon and evening storms will move through bringing a chance for strong or severe storms. The biggest concern is damaging winds but an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Still in the upper 60s to mid 70s today. Another round of rain overnight with lows in the 60s.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 05:46:19-05
