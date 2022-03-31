Forecast: Storms move through this evening

Watch
Although there's a dry start to the day, storms move through during the evening bringing a chance for strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging winds but an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Gusty winds with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s to low 70s overnight.

