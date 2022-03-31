Although there's a dry start to the day, storms move through during the evening bringing a chance for strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging winds but an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Gusty winds with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s to low 70s overnight.
Forecast: Storms move through this evening
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 05:22:58-04
