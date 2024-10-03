Forecast: Storms most likely near the coast today

Get ready for a weather change-up!

Off-shore flow returns today and should stick around until the start of the weekend. This type of weather pattern tends to bring the heaviest rain to areas closer to the coast, late in the day. That means most of today will be hot and sunny with only a couple pop-ups near the beaches. The majority of the rain will happen 4-8pm along the I-75 corridor and points west.

This pattern of coverage and timing will last into the first half of the weekend before we change things up again beginning on Sunday.

That next change will all be due to a weak area of low pressure in the Gulf. The data continues to show that this will not be a significant system in terms of intensity. It will however linger for a few days in the Gulf and could bring us lots of clouds and periodic rain beginning on Sunday and lasting into the start of next week.