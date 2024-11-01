Forecast: Showers possible this weekend

Nice weather continues into the weekend but it won't be completely dry.

Saturday will start sunny with temperatures in the 60s. East breeze will return pulling moisture from the Atlantic. This will result in some sct'd showers for areas east of I-75 in the first half of the afternoon while the coast should stay dry through 2pm.

After 2 pm clouds will increase for those near the coast too and even a few showers are possible in the late afternoon through the evening. The rain won't be heavy but there may be enough to be impactful, especially for those with outdoor plans.

Sunday looks drier though still not rain-free. We'll see partly sunny skies through Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. A few light showers are possible in the afternoon though there will generally be fewer than Saturday.

Have a great weekend!