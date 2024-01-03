Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Showers overnight, dry Thursday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Showers overnight, big warm up by Friday
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:29:39-05

Expect a few showers overnight as a weak front arrives Thursday morning. We'll see the rain end by 6 a.m. Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Friday, we'll see highs surge into the mid 70s... some of the warmest temps in weeks!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo