Expect a few showers overnight as a weak front arrives Thursday morning. We'll see the rain end by 6 a.m. Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Friday, we'll see highs surge into the mid 70s... some of the warmest temps in weeks!
Forecast: Showers overnight, dry Thursday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:29:39-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.