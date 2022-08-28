Watch Now
Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain

Locally heavy rain again today
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 06:32:45-04

Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.

