Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.
Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 28, 2022
