Forecast: Showers and storms continue this weekend

Rain likely this weekend
Posted at 6:42 AM, Sep 30, 2023
Scattered showers and storms return this weekend with drier weather expected by Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will drop a little by Monday with lows falling into the 60s away from the coast by Tuesday morning.

