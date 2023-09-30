Scattered showers and storms return this weekend with drier weather expected by Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will drop a little by Monday with lows falling into the 60s away from the coast by Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Showers and storms continue this weekend
Posted at 6:42 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 06:42:56-04
