Forecast: Showers and some strong storms on tap for Wednesday

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! It is a cloudy, windy, and warm start to the day with temps in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies continue as our cold front approaches from the gulf. Showers and some strong to severe storms are possible as well. The line likely start in Citrus County around 10 AM moves through Tampa Bay closer to noon and out of our area by 8 PM. The main threat is damaging winds, but an isolated waterspout can't be ruled out. The main area for stronger storms is the I-4 corridor north of the bay. Highs will struggle in the upper 70s. Thursday dries on out with highs only in the mid-60s. Friday and Saturday rebound back to near normal highs with plentiful sunshine. Next week looks unsettled for now.

I hope you all have a great day & stay safe!