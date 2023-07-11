Forecast: Sct'd storms likely

Sct'd rain and storms are likely in the area today. These storms will impact those along the I-4 corridor and points north. Farther south of the Bay the rain will likely not reach most towns leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Those that get more rain farther south will likely stay in the 80s.
Posted at 4:35 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 04:35:47-04
