Forecast: Sct'd PM storms likely

Partly cloudy skies to start today. A brief shower is possible at any time but most of the rain will hold off until late in the afternoon and evening. Evening storm chances are up to 60% as sct'd rain/storms will move in from the Gulf. Most of the storms will impact the I-4 corridor and points north.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jul 10, 2023
